Former Juventus man praises Allegri for giving young players chances

Max Allegri has often been criticised for not giving chances to young players in his squad, as the Juventus gaffer prefers tried and trusted individuals.

However, this season has been very different as he makes the likes of Fabio Miretti and Nicolo Fagioli critical squad members.

Both midfielders were groomed at the club and received their chances while playing for the Next Gen side.

After taking the opportunity, they earned a permanent promotion to the first team and more men have had chances.

In the last game against Torino, 21-year-old Enzo Barrenechea earned a place in the starting XI ahead of Leandro Paredes to continue showing Allegri picks his team on merit.

Not many pundits have praised the gaffer for this change, but former Juve man Massimo Bonini says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“He missed many players during the year, the team had to be different.

“It has given many opportunities to different young people and this too must be a topic to consider.

“Yesterday, Barrenechea began to say and played well in a delicate role.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri has truly turned the corner and it seems he will stick with it as the promoted youngsters continue to impress on the team.

We expect to see more men move from the Next Gen side to his senior group as the team progresses and this will save the club a lot of money.