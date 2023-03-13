Former Juventus man questions why Paredes is struggling to play

Former Juventus man Andrea Barzagli has questioned why Leandro Paredes sits on the bench at the club in recent weeks.

The World Cup winner has been a flop in Turin and has now fallen out of favour under Max Allegri.

The Bianconeri gaffer has preferred to groom new talents instead of giving chances to the Argentinian midfielder, with Enzo Barrenechea now ahead of him on the pecking order.

It is shocking how bad this season has been for the PSG loanee who moved to Juve as one of the finest midfielders in the game.

The Bianconeri can make his move permanent for a fee, but that will certainly not happen and Barzagli wonders why he cannot play.

He says via Calciomercato:

“Injuries affect choices so much, Juventus had many. Young people in midfield? The explanation of keeping a player like Paredes out … Either he is not very well, or there are other choices behind the future of Argentina.”

Juve FC Says

In football, players are given chances based on their training performance and Paredes cannot expect special treatment.

The midfielder has been on the bench because others have been better than him and we expect him to work hard to reclaim his spot.