Former Juventus man reflects on Chiellini’s departure from the national team

June 4, 2022 - 10:30 am

Former Juventus defender, Moreno Torricelli, has stated that the departure of Giorgio Chiellini from the Italian national team will be a big blow to the group.

The defender exits the international stage after 17 years, and he played his last match for the national team in their recent loss to Argentina.

Chiellini has been one of the country’s finest ever defenders, and he was pivotal as they won Euro 2020 last year.

However, after their failure to qualify for the next World Cup, he would now leave the international stage and focus on a new club adventure in the MLS.

Speaking about the 37-year-old, Torricelli said, as quoted by Calciomercato: “Certainly Chiellini’s farewell is heavy also because he closes an era and probably closes the tradition of those very, very hard scorers.”

Juve FC Says

Chiellini is one of the last tough-tackling defenders left in the game, and that is one reason both his club and country have relied on him for so long.

The defender has impacted some of the younger players in his position on the Azzurri squad before he left, and he will hope they can carry on from where he stopped.

1 Comment

    Reply martinn June 4, 2022 at 11:04 am

    both Legends.

