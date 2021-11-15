Former Juventus man remains open to replacing Massimiliano Allegri

Juventus has secured Massimiliano Allegri on a long-term contract, but a manager’s job is only as good as his team’s form.

As the Bianconeri continue to struggle in this campaign, the club could soon act to replace him.

Several managers were linked to the job when Juve relieved Andrea Pirlo of his duties in the summer.

One of them is Zinedine Zidane and the Frenchman is still open to the job.

He is currently unemployed after leaving Real Madrid and has been targeted by Manchester United.

However, Tuttomercatoweb reports he doesn’t want to join the English club and the report lists the clubs he would be open to joining.

One of them is Juventus. This means the Bianconeri could still get a good manager if they fire Allegri in the summer.

Juve FC Says

Zidane is one of the best managers in the world and he showed his capacity as the boss of Real Madrid.

He won two league titles and three Champions League crowns for Los Blancos and Juve is still looking to win their next UCL in around two decades.

Allegri has reached the final of the competition at least twice, but Zidane might become the manager who helps the Bianconeri finally win the competition.