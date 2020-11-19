Former Juventus man reveals his favourites for the Serie A title

Former Juventus man, Simone Padoin thinks that Juve and Inter Milan remain the teams that are favourites for the Scudetto.

Juventus has won the last nine Scudettos, but they have faced constant competition from the likes of Napoli, Lazio and Inter.

Since Antonio Conte was made the manager of Inter, the former Chelsea boss has turned the Milan side into a top team once again

They came within a few points of beating Juventus to the title in the last campaign and they will look to try to win it again this season.

Juventus has made Andrea Pirlo their manager and his inexperience has made some people think that this might be the season that the Bianconeri misses out on the title.

While not picking who will win it, Padoin claims that the title is still going to be won by either Juventus or Inter Milan.

“At Juve, you don’t have to think,” Padoin told La Gazzetta Dello Sport, as quoted by Football-Italia. “You have to try to win everything.

“This is a particular championship. But for me, Juve and Inter remain favourites.”

The Bianconeri will hope to go on a winning run after the international break that will help them get back to the top of the league table.