Former Juventus player Marco Pacione has shared his perspective on the upcoming Derby d’Italia, acknowledging that securing a draw would not be an unfavourable outcome for Juventus. The Bianconeri are set to face Inter Milan in Milan, aiming to recover from dropping two crucial points against Empoli in their previous game.

Recognising the formidable challenge posed by Inter, considered one of the toughest clubs in Europe at present, Pacione emphasises the resilience of Juventus, having suffered just one defeat this season. Despite the setback against Empoli, Pacione acknowledges the reasons behind Juventus’ challenging nature, making them a formidable opponent.

While Juventus will undoubtedly strive for a victory against Inter, Pacione contends that securing a point in the upcoming fixture would not be a detrimental outcome.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Juventus arrives in an excellent state of health, aware of their strength. In this last part of the championship, they have performed excellently, also managing to make the most of young talents. Allegri does well to use them, sipping the strength of these guys.

“I think that Max is doing very well, he also has the broad shoulders to withstand certain criticisms. I say that even a draw can be good for the Bianconeri. It’s a very important Italian derby and the team that manages to win will be able to benefit from a decisive boost for the final sprint”

Juve FC Says

We do not want to lose the game and have to play to win, but leaving Milan with a share of the spoils will be a good result, and we will focus on winning our remaining games of the campaign.