Max Allegri loves to stay positive and forward-thinking when he speaks to the press before and after Juventus matches.

The Bianconeri manager has been under pressure for much of this campaign because his team has been underperforming.

Juve needs to get back to form before it is too late for him and he loses his job.

When speaking before his team’s Champions League group stage opener against PSG, the gaffer says the game against Benfica was more important.

It could be an attempt to put his players under less pressure, but they eventually lost the game against Benfica as well.

The former Juventus star, Marco Tardelli, says the manager has been delivering confusing messages.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Only Allegri can restore that serenity necessary to overcome the moment. However, some of his statements in recent weeks have surprised me, where he said that the match against PSG was not important but the one against Benfica.

“Or that the important matches would have been Salernitana, Monza, and that Benfica was not decisive. There is a lot of confusion in these statements, and confusion creates uncertainty, uncertainty creates fear.”

Juve FC Says

Juve has been poor in this campaign, and it seems Allegri has simply been in denial so far.

The Bianconeri gaffer knows what his team needs, but he seems to want to motivate them by not putting them under pressure.

That isn’t working so far, and he must find a new way to get his team back to form.