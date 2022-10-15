Former Juventus man says the players are frightened

Former Juventus man Marco Tardelli has discussed their struggles this season and insists the players look scared when they take to the pitch.

Juve is on a downward spiral which has spilled over from last season despite their summer business activities.

Max Allegri’s men now struggle to beat the smallest of opponents, even though they have arguably the best squad in Italy, on paper.

In Europe, they look set to settle for a Europa League place after losing three of four matches in the UCL.

They face Torino this weekend in a must-win game that has forced them into a training retreat.

Having watched them closely recently, Tardelli says via Calciomercato:

“We know the present, the faces of the players at the end of the game in Israel we have all seen, incredulous , frightened with a single question in the bewildered eyes:”

Juve FC Says

It is strange that our players would look scared on the pitch because their manager is one of the best in the business.

This clearly shows they no longer trust the gaffer, and it might be the clearest sign the club has to replace him.

Although they have backed him publicly, we expect them to have lined up a replacement if things don’t get better.