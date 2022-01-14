Former Juventus man slams their poor performance in the Super Cup

Former Juventus star, Marco Tardelli has slammed the current Bianconeri team for being clueless after their defeat to Inter Milan in the Super Cup.

The Bianconeri have been poor in this campaign and wanted to win the cup to send a message to their rivals.

However, league champions, Inter won after extra time. It was another game where Juve proved to be defensively solid but lacked the cutting edge in attack.

That isn’t something new and Tardelli says Max Allegri’s men were clueless as they focused on defending and trying to counter-attack their opponents in the game.

He said via Tuttojuve: “The Bianconeri instead in confusion, without ideas, with a defensive approach aimed at stemming the opponent’s attacks based on the counterattack, in the hope of reaching penalties. […]. True it is that the […] absences have made themselves felt, but all this cannot justify such an attitude.

“If you hope for the blow of the individual […] everything becomes difficult. The feeling from the outside is that they don’t know what to do, that there is no idea of ​​the game and sometimes the Juventus players feel like they are lost.”

Juve FC Says

Truthfully, Juve’s defensive approach to big matches leaves a lot to be desired by the fans.

We have one of the best squads in Europe, and we should compete to win domestic and European titles.

However, we find ourselves struggling to break inside the top four in Serie A right now.

Hopefully, this second half of the season would be much better than the first one and we would get back to form in the league and win the Italian Cup.