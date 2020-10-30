Former Juventus man ‘struck’ by gulf in Real Madrid clash

Fabio Capello has revealed how ‘struck’ he was in the difference between Juventus and Barcelona this week, after we were defeated 2-0 at the Allianz Stadium.

The Italian managed in both Serie A and La Liga, but spent his entire playing career in Italy, and he admits that he was shocked by the difference between the two sides on Wednesday.

Juventus were defeated 2-0 at home, and may well have to give up hope of winning their respective Champions League group, but the dismay is in how far behind our rivals we appear, despite being Italian champions, and having been a force in the Champions League for a number of years.

“Juventus suffered a lot against a Barcelona in crisis,” Capello told Sky Sport Italia(via AS). “I was struck by the difference between a team under construction that also lost the Clasico and one at the top in Italy.

“I was shocked by the difference in intensity and play. Barcelona really impressed me – they could have scored eight goals instead of two.

“I saw an aggressive team and a lot of dynamism. Messi also contributed a lot.”

Juve is accustomed with being amongst the best in Italy, as well as in Europe, but the team is simply not doing it at present, and Capello adds that the performance makes him doubt the Italian division.

“Chiesa was often free in midfield but all the bets were always concentrated on Dybala and his part of the pitch,” Capello said.

“It was therefore not possible to open the game and Barcelona had a chance to recover the ball quickly. There was another speed and this makes me doubt what we have in Italy.

“It was all of Juve that lacked speed, they were always pressed and anticipated.”

Are Juve simply not good enough currently, or could they actually be falling behind in Europe?

Patrick