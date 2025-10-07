Franco Causio has expressed his disappointment with Juventus’ performances this season, as the Bianconeri continue to struggle for consistency. Traditionally regarded as one of the strongest clubs in Serie A, Juventus carry high expectations every campaign. This term began with the team considered one of the favourites to claim the title, but early signs suggest that translating potential into victories has been more challenging than anticipated.

Juventus’ Squad Strength and Results

Despite maintaining an unbeaten start to the season, Juventus have not won enough matches to establish themselves at the summit of the league table. The current squad is widely regarded as one of the strongest in Serie A, yet Causio argues that the team lacks the decisive quality required to secure silverware. Fans remain hopeful, but the Bianconeri must overcome inconsistency and convert opportunities into results if they are to compete seriously for trophies this season.

Causio also raised questions about the limits faced by manager Igor Tudor. He suggested that even highly esteemed coaches would struggle without exceptional players. As he commented to Tuttomercatoweb, “Is he (Igor Tudor) up to the task? If he has good players, he can become good. Even Guardiola would have struggled without talent. The coach has tactical orders to execute, but everything can’t depend on his decisions.”

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Challenges Ahead for Tudor and Juventus

Causio’s observations highlight the dual challenges of tactical execution and player quality. While Tudor has the strategic framework to guide the team, the absence of game-changing talent at critical moments has hindered Juventus’ ability to convert potential into consistent results. The manager must rely on his squad to rise to the occasion, while the players themselves must deliver individual brilliance alongside collective discipline.

Looking ahead, Juventus face the task of maintaining their unbeaten record while securing the victories necessary to mount a credible title challenge. Causio’s analysis underscores the scrutiny the team faces from fans and former legends alike, emphasising that talent, consistency, and execution must align for Juventus to meet their ambitions this season.