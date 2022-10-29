Former Juventus man tips Premier League boss to manage Juventus

Former Juventus man Kwadwo Asamoah insists he will not be surprised if Antonio Conte returns to the Allianz Stadium.

The Tottenham boss has been linked with a return to the club as Max Allegri struggles to get the team to perform well.

Conte had kickstarted Juventus’ recent dominance of Italian football before leaving the club after winning back-to-back league crowns.

The Spurs manager has gone on to win league titles at Chelsea and Inter Milan as well, making him one of the best coaches in the world.

Juve fans will be happy if he returns and Asamoah insists he will not be surprised to see him back because the gaffer is one of the best men in the business.

He was asked if he would be surprised if Conte returned to Juve and he said via Football Italia:

“No, because I’ve understood that anything can happen in football.

“Conte is a world-class coach and already did a great job in the past, which continued with Allegri, another excellent coach.”

Juve FC Says

Conte did well at this club and success has often followed him to every other team he has managed since then.

Allegri has not proven he is good enough to make us a top club again and we must fire him if this term ends with no trophies.

If that happens, Conte is one of the few managers that can turn us into champions again.