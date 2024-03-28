One name making headlines as a potential candidate for the next Juventus manager is Zinedine Zidane, a former player of the club who has found success as a coach.

Zidane has only managed one team thus far, serving twice as the coach of Real Madrid, where he achieved significant success in both spells.

Since departing from the Spanish club for the second time, he has been out of a coaching job and has been enjoying his time away from the field.

Numerous reports suggest that he may soon return to coaching and demonstrate his abilities as a top manager. His profile aligns with the aspirations of Juventus fans.

With Max Allegri potentially departing in the summer, many Bianconeri supporters would likely favour Zidane as his successor.

While it remains uncertain whether this will materialise, Zidane will always be linked to the club. Former Bianconeri player Darko Kovacevic insists that Zidane will eventually coach Juventus.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“He took from Ancelotti the tranquillity of knowing how to manage a dressing room of great champions. Zizou feels love for Juventus and has never hidden it. One day he will become the coach of Juventus: I’m sure of it. However, we don’t know when.”

Juve FC Says

Zidane has been a very successful manager in his short career and could become the next coach to help us dominate Serie A again.