Former Juventus man warns of Inter Milan’s threat

Former Juventus manager, Alberto Zaccheroni has warned of the threat of Inter Milan in this season’s Serie A race.

Juventus started the campaign hoping to end it with a 10th consecutive league title.

They have, however, fallen behind Inter Milan and Milan in the title race so far and Zaccheroni thinks Antonio Conte has found a formula for ending Juve’s dominance.

Conte is one of the coaches that helped Juve to win the Scudetto in their current run and he has won the league title in England with Chelsea.

He came close to winning the competition ahead of Juve last season, but the Bianconeri had already sealed the title with a few games to spare.

His side is now top of the standings with Juventus among the chasing pack and Zaccheroni says Conte has found the right position for some players in his team and he has also found continuity.

He told Il Giornal as quoted by Tuttojuve: “Inter are confident, they are in shape and are finding continuity. Conte has revitalized and found the right position for certain players like Perisic who has the great opportunity to win the match.

“Scudetto after so many years in the Nerazzurri. The same goes for the Inter players as those of Milan: they have the opportunity to write history by winning the Scudetto and breaking the hegemony of Juventus that has lasted for nine years.

“Inter is very physical, he plays vertically on Lukaku who makes up the department alone, you don’t move him away, he is technical, fast, powerful.

“Lautaro turns around him and is good at attacking spaces but Lukaku makes the department alone a bit like him. Ibra did years ago: you give him the ball and then you build the action. It will be a good fight until the end. “