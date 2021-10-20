Former Juventus manager considered for Serie A bench

It wouldn’t be a Serie A campaign without a host of managerial changes throughout the season. Hellas Verona and Cagliari have already pulled the trigger, and another club could soon follow suit.

After eight rounds, Sampdoria find themselves laying in the 17th position with a single win, three draws and four losses.

The Blucerchiati enjoyed mid-table stability during the reign of Claudio Ranieri, but the two parties decided to go in separate ways by the end of the last campaign.

Club president Massimo Ferrero decided to appoint Roberto D’Aversa as a replacement for the Tinkerman, but the results have been disappointing to say the least.

Therefore, the former Parma manager finds himself on thin ice, especially after the latest defeat at the hands of Cagliari in the weekend.

According to Secolo XIX via JuveNews, Sampdoria could wield the axe if D’Aversa fails to produce a positive result next weekend against Spezia.

The source also claims that Andrea Pirlo is being considered as a candidate for the job.

The Maestro was in charge of Juventus last season in his first maiden managerial experience, but was sacked at the end of the season as the club finished 4th after winning the Scudetto for nine straight years.

The 2006 World Cup winner was also linked to the Barcelona bench, however, Ronald Koeman has thus far been able to maintain his job despite the growing pressure.

Juventus currently have two young players on loan at Sampdoria – Defender Radu Dragusin and midfielder Mohamed Ihattaren.