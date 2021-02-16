Former Juventus manager: “Pirlo adapted to the characteristics of his players”

Despite the latest loss against Napoli on Saturday, Juve’s displays have been improving compared to the start of the season.

prior to the trip to Naples, the Bianconeri had sealed the Italian Super Cup, cut their way through the Coppa Italia finals, and won three Serie A matches in a row.

Therefore, a former Juventus coach still had some encouraging words to say about Andrea Pirlo’s management.

Fabio Capello was at the helm of the Italian champions between 2004 and 2006, before leaving his post after the Calciopoli scandal, and electing to rejoin Real Madrid.

The legendary tactician has collected silverware throughout his career, between Milan, Roma, Juventus and Madrid.

Therefore, the 74-year-old’s words still have a big weight in the Italian peninsula, even if he isn’t the most popular name among the Bianconeri fans.

” I was the one to bring Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Italy. From Ajax to Juventus. He is a great footballer and a great character, you can’t argue with that, it would mean arguing against football itself “, said the former England boss in an interview with La Stampa (via TuttoJuve).

” Pirlo started with his very own concept of football. But then he rightly adapted his game to the characteristics of the players at his disposal,” added the former Bianconeri manager.

” The experimentation phase, however, cost the team to trail in the league table. But the ideas are now clear.

” The defeat at the San Paolo (Maradona stadium) was caused by Chiellini’s mistake. In today’s game always get punished for such acts (hitting Amir Rrahmani in the face) but you can’t jump like a penguin”, concluded Capello.