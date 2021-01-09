Former Juventus midfielder advises the club to bring back Llorente

Former Juventus midfielder Simone Padoin had his say on Andrea Pirlo’s team, and advised the Bianconeri hierachy on which strikers they should go after.

The former Atalanta man who played for Juventus between 2012 and 2016 has recently retired, and in an interview with La Gazzetta Dello Sport spoke his mind about the current squad.

“I like this Juventus, and the results are certainly coming. Ronaldo? He’s a phenomenon. He and Juan Cuadraro have been the best performers so far.”

“I really like Chiesa as well”, added Padoin “this side is full of young and talented players. Dejan Kulusevski and Weston Mckennie have been a pleasant surprise as well”.

The former utility player was asked about which striker he’d rather see arriving at Juventus this January, and this is what he had to say on the matter:

“I hear several names mentioned, like Arak Milik, Leonardo Pavoletti, Fabio Quaglieralla, Olivier Giroud and Fernando Llorente. They are all excellent players but my personal favorites would be Quagliarella and Llorente”.

“These two would allow Ronaldo to drift to the left wing, which is were he is the most dangerous, and their previous experiences with the club means that they will immediately settle, which is crucial at this time of the season”.

It must be noted that Quagliarella had already taken himself out of the race, preferring to pledge his allegiance to his current employers Sampdoria where he is most comfortable.

Nonetheless, Fernando Llorente has been barely given playing time this season at Napoli, and he would definetely jump at the chance to return to Juventus.

The question remains whether Juventus should bring back the big Spanish striker who previously played for the club between 2013 and 2015, or focus on a fresher name.