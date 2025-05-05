Former Juventus star Giancarlo Marocchi blasts the club’s summer transfer campaign under Cristiano Giuntoli.

The Bianconeri spent circa 180 million euros on new signings last summer, while another four players arrived in January.

Nevertheless, most of the new arrivals have fallen wide off the mark, especially the club’s two most expensive additions, Teun Koopmeiners and Douglas Luiz.

The Dutchman has been unable to replicate his Atalanta form, while the Brazilian has been struggling with injuries and hasn’t been able to get a run in the starting lineup.

Giancarlo Marocchi only impressed with Khephren Thuram

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Therefore, Marocchi hasn’t been impressed with Giuntoli’s work in Turin, only sparing Khephren Thuram’s transfer

“Juventus are in a very difficult situation. Now, Tudor is trying to keep them focused, but, given how they play, one would be tempted to change them all aside from Thuram, who is a certainty among the new signings,” argued the 59-year-old during his appearance on Sky Sport Italia via Football Italia.

“Obviously, it is not possible. There are other old players too, like Locatelli, who have proved to be positive and always present. The most difficult moment for Giuntoli will be when he has to decide who is confirmed and who must go.”

These comments were made in the wake of Sunday’s 1-1 draw between Bologna and Juventus at the Stadio Dall’Ara.

Thuram scored the opener for the Old Lady and was arguably the club’s best performer.

Which Juventus summer transfers paid off?

Marocchi certainly has a point, as several Juventus players have been underperforming this season.

But in addition to Thuram, one could also mention Pierre Kalulu as another summer signing who managed to prove his worth overall, as well as Michele Di Gregorio, who has been solid on most occasions.