Former Juventus midfielder heaps praise on Fagioli

Former Juventus midfielder Momo Sissoko has praised Nicolo Fagioli and insists he will be an important player for Juve and the Italian national team.

After a superb loan spell at Cremonese last season, Fagioli has cemented his place as a key player for Juventus in this campaign as the black and whites look to end the season well.

At the start of the campaign, it seemed the midfielder would be sent out on loan again because he risked not playing as many games as possible. However, Juve eventually trusted him with minutes and he is now proving his worth.

Speaking on the Azzurri star, Sissoko said to Il Bianconero:

“We are talking about a young footballer who is doing very well. It is important for Juve and for all Italian football, someone like him can give much to the cause.”

Juve FC Says

Fagioli has been a revelation this season and because of his performance, we have not needed to rely on Leandro Paredes or miss Paul Pogba.

The midfielder will only get better and we hope he stays focused on the job at hand and keeps working on his craft.

If he does that, the sky will be his starting place and we can be confident he will have a great career.