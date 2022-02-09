Former Juventus midfielder identifies Zakaria as his potential heir

After making a highly positive impression on his Juventus debut, fans and observers alike are heaping praise on Denis Zakaria.

While all eyes were on Dusan Vlahovic, it was the midfielder who proved the be the pleasant surprise of the evening, when the Bianconeri hosted Hellas Verona.

After all, the Serbian was somewhat expected to score, considering the fact that he’s leading the Serie A scoring charts.

However, few had anticipated to see the Swiss putting his name on the scoresheet.

The 25-year-old produced a solid display that saw him supporting the attacks from the right flank while also displaying his prowess in retrieving the ball.

Therefore, Mohamed Sissoko claims that Zakaria could be his heir at the club.

“He is an octopus. I hope he can become my heir. He is a boy who had already expressed himself very well at Gladbach,” said the former Mali international in an interview with TuttoJuve.

“The opening goal will be a great confidence boost. It doesn’t happen every day to score immediately in front of your new fans. His qualities makes him a box-to-box player. For me Allegri will make him even better in his position.”

During his heyday, Sissoko was a combative midfielder who excelled at winning back the ball by using his physical strength.

But while we can see where he’s coming from in his comparison to Zakaria, the latter arguably has much more tools in his arsenal.

With all due respect to Sissoko, his passing left much to be desired. However, Zakaria’s technical skills could see him operating as a true commander in the middle of the park.