Before sustaining an injury in the second half, Angel Di Maria had stolen the limelight on his Juventus debut. The Argentine guided the Bianconeri towards victory on their opening day fixture against Sassuolo with a goal and an assist.

However, Gleison Bremer also deserves credit for his encouraging start. The defender looked solid at the back and dominated his duels against the Neroverdi strikers.

The Brazilian’s display didn’t go completely unnoticed, as Mohamed Lamine Sissoko praised his display, describing him as a worthy heir for Giorgio Chiellini.

“I really liked Juve’s performance on Monday. They suffered a bit, but that’s normal, because in football there are no easy matches,” said the 37-year-old in an interview with TuttoJuve.

“I was impressed by Bremer, he was an insurmountable wall for the opponents. He is the true heir for Chiellini.

“Di Maria played a sumptuous match. Watching him on the ball is a true spectacle. He will be a very important player for the club.”

The retired midfielder joined Juventus back in 2008 following a stint at Liverpool. He managed to make a decent impact early on, but his later years in Turin were plagued by injuries. He eventually sealed a switch to Paris Saint Germain in 2011.

The former Mali international also believes that Adrien Rabiot still hasn’t showcased his best levels in Turin, while explaining the difference between the latter and Leandro Paredes.

“They are two slightly different profiles, because Rabiot is a box-to-box midfielder while Paredes is a director and a game builder.

“It would be a good for Juventus to bring in Paredes. But on the other hand, I would be a bit disappointed with the sale of Adrien, as It would mean that he was unable to demonstrate all his qualities at Juve.”