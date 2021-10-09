Former Juventus midfielder pays the club a visit

Last summer, Miralem Pjanic was linked with a return to Juventus. The midfielder was the main architect for the club in the middle of the park between 2016 and 2020.

However, the Bosnian eventually joined Barcelona on a sensational swap deal that saw Artur Melo making a switch in the opposite direction.

Unfortunately for the 31-year-old, his experience at Camp Nou was an extremely sour one. Ronald Koeman never regarded him as an important player in his squad and kept him on the bench for the majority of the matches, before freezing him out at the start of the new season.

Pjanic was hoping to seal a return to Turin in the summer of 2021, but a deal never materialized. Instead, he ended up wearing the black and white jersey of Turkish champions, Besiktas, after joining them on a loan deal.

Nonetheless, Miralem still has a strong bond with the Bianconeri, and according to la Gazzetta dello Sport, he decided to visit his old club on Friday.

The former Roma and Lyon man is currently injured, therefore, he didn’t join the Bosnian camp for the World Cup qualifiers.

Instead, Pjanic took the opportunity to travel to Turin for a friendly visit and reunite with his former coach, Max Allegri, as well as some his ex-teammates.