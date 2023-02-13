Bentancur
Former Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur suffers devastating injury

February 13, 2023 - 7:00 pm

During Tottenham Hotspur’s Saturday humbling defeat at the hands of Leicester City, Rodrigo Bentancur left the pitch in the middle of the second half after suffering what appeared to be an agonizing injury.

Sadly, the club has now confirmed that the midfielder has suffered an Achilles Cruciate Ligament rupture, which will surely rule him out until the end of the season.

The Spurs official Twitter account reveals that the 25-year-old will now undergo surgery before beginning his rehabilitation path.

But as well all know, this sort of injury requires a lengthy recovery period, so we shouldn’t expect to see the player making his return before six months, at the very least.

Bentancur made the switch from Boca Juniors to Juventus in 2017, joining Max Allegri’s ranks as an up-and-coming midfielder. He won three Scudetto titles during his time in Turin, as well as two Coppa Italia trophies and two Italian Super cups.

However, the Uruguayan’s development at the club eventually stalled, but he managed to revive his career with a transfer to North London in January 2022, alongside fellow Juventus struggler Dejan Kulusevski.

The midfielder immediately cemented himself as a regular starter in Antonio Conte’s formation, so this will come as another devastating blow for the under-fire Italian tactician.

This season, Bentancur has contributed in five goals and two assists in 18 Premier League appearances.

We hope that the former Juventino can rediscover his best form upon his eventual return to the pitch.

