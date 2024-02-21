At the beginning of this season, Juventus set a clear target of finishing inside the top four. However, their strong performances throughout the campaign fueled hopes of contending for the league title. While Inter Milan has been the standout team, Juventus had a chance to compete closely. Unfortunately, in the last four games, the Bianconeri have failed to secure a victory, leading to a significant gap between them and Inter, bringing them closer to the fourth spot.

As AC Milan, currently in third place, is just two points behind Juventus, there is a real possibility of the Bianconeri being overtaken. The competition for the fourth spot is intense, with AS Roma, Atalanta, and Bologna also vying for the coveted Champions League position.

Former Juventus player Massimo Mauro expresses his reluctance to believe that Juventus will continue to struggle and finish in fourth position.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“The bad thing about Juve is that they had made the fans hope that they could stay alongside Inter for a long time. Instead, they have to watch their backs, because Atalanta has strength and enthusiasm. Allegri has always said they are aiming for fourth place, but at this point finishing fourth would be a shame.”

We have had a good season, but we must arrest the slump we have suffered in the last few weeks as soon as possible.