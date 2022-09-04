The former Juventus midfielder Giancarlo Marocchi admits injury can be an issue for football clubs, but he insists Juve has not made a fast start to this campaign.

The Bianconeri have just dropped league points again after ending their game against Fiorentina 1-1.

It is their third draw in their opening five league games of the campaign, and that is not exactly how to start a successful term.

The Bianconeri are now looking to get better in their next matches, but time is running out for them to achieve that.

Marocchi believes they could have started the term a lot better. He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The problem of too many injuries is certainly a problem that Allegri is forced to deal with in spite of himself, but the departure of his team in the league, as well as that of Inter, was really too slow.”

Juve FC Says

Marocchi is right. We have started this season in the worst possible manner and we need to get things right sooner than later.

We must start beating teams like Fiorentina and Sampdoria if we are serious about winning the league because they are not even the toughest opponents in the competition.