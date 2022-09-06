Not so long ago, Miralem Pjanic was considered amongst the best midfielders in Europe. Unfortunately for the 32-year-old, his best days appear to be well behind him.

In 2020, the Bosnian left Juventus in a controversial exchange deal with Barcelona that saw Arthur Melo heading in the opposite direction. Sadly, the transfer backfired for all parties involved.

The former Roma star struggled for form and playing time under the guidance of Ronald Koeman, before joining Besiktas on loan in 2021.

While Xavi’s appointment offered slight hopes for a revival at Camp Nou, Pjanic’s position remains low in the pecking order.

According to ANSA via TuttoJuve, the Bosnia international is set to embark on a new adventure in the United Arab Emirates where he’ll join Sharjah FC.

The source expects the playmaker to land in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday ahead of signing a contract with his new club.

While the summer transfer session has already expired in the majority of European nations, players are still able to seal moves towards other destinations.

Juve FC say

Truth to be told, Pjanic was already showing signs of declining since his last couple of campaigns in Turin. While some expected him to make a return to Juventus, perhaps it’s better to leave this chapter closed.

While joining a club in the UAE suggests that the player’s career is set to slowly fade away from the limelight, at least he’ll be able to count on a lucrative payday.