Former Juventus midfielder set to start a new career path – (Image)

After signing for Juventus in the summer of 2015 as a free agent, Sami Khedira quickly cemented himself as an important part in Max Allegri’s tactical scheme.

By that time, the former Stuttgart man had already won some of the biggest accolades in the sport – including a Champions League trophy with Real Madrid and a World Cup with Germany (both in 2014).

The German extended his trophy cabinet in Turin with five Scudetto titles, three Coppa Italia trophies and an Italian Super Cup.

Nonetheless, his last few seasons at the club were plagued by injury problems and health issues, which saw his form and contribution for the team dramatically decreased.

The 34-year-old tried to save what’s left of his playing career with a move to Hertha Berlin in February, but the writing was already on the wall, and after just nine appearances, he decided to hang up his boots.

According to ilBianconero, Khedira is now set to embark on new career path, as a commentator for ESPN.

The former Juventus midfielder posted a picture of himself on his social media accounts, announcing the start of a new job with the American sports media outlet.

It should be noted that Juventus icon, Alessandro Del Piero, has been actively featuring as a pundit for the same network.

Therefore, we’d like to wish Sami the best of luck in his new career path.