Since the start of the season, Adrien Rabiot has established himself as a true protagonist at Max Allegri’s court. The Frenchman has become almost irreplaceable at Juventus.

The 27-year-old has thus far scored nine goals in all competitions this season, making it his most prolific campaign.

However, the midfielder’s contractual situation remains a major concern for the club. The player is running on an expiring deal and the management could struggle to satisfy his demands.

Nonetheless, former Juventus midfielder Mohamed Sissoko tells the hierarchy to try their absolute best to keep Rabiot in Turin.

The retired player believes that the French international should be a reference point for the future, and that the Bianconeri can’t afford to lose his services.

“I have always supported and defended Rabiot. He is a very talented player, he just needed an adjustment period,” said the Malian in an interview with Tuttosport via ilBianconero.

“What he’s doing now is normal for me, it doesn’t surprise me. He is fundamental for Juventus, but also for the French national team.

“His running, technique, understanding of the action, knowing how to kick the ball, and he’s also scoring goals now.

“His renewal shouldn’t be a matter of discussion. He is still a young boy, and the Juventus project must be based on Adrien Rabiot for constant growth.

“He must be the Bianconeri’s base, if I were in the club I would do everything to renew his contract.”

Sissoko also suggests Mohamed Camara as a player who would do well at Juventus. The 23-year-old is a defensive midfielder who currently plays for Monaco.