Former Juventus midfielder told the club to sign Ajax forward

With Paulo Dybala slowly but surely making his way towards the exit door, Juventus have begun their search for a capable replacement.

In recent days, Antony’s name has emerged to the scene. The young Brazilian made the switch from Sao Paolo to Ajax in 2020, and has immediately made in splash in the Old Continent.

This season, the 22-year-old has contributed in eight goals and four assists in his 23 Eredivisie appearances, as well as two goals and four assists in seven Champions League outings.

According to Calciomercato, it was Hernanes who first suggested his compatriot’s name to the Juventus management.

The midfielder had an underwhelming stint in Turin between 2015 and 2017, but remains on good terms with the management, and is occasionally spotted at the Continassa training ground.

The report explains that Hernanes played alongside Antony at Sao Paolo, and is a keen admirer of his former teammate.

But in another report from TuttoJuve, the source claims that Ajax are asking for 60 million euros to release their striker who has a contract until 2025.

Obviously, this hefty figure (if true) would drive away the Bianconeri’s interest who would search the market for a cheaper alternative.

Juve FC say

While Antony is surely a talented player who can make the damage on the wing (as well as scoring goals), he’s yet to justify the large figurers mentioned above.

If the Dutch side would be willing to accept significantly lower fee, then perhaps the player would make a smart investment for the Italians. Otherwise, a deal would be unlikely to take shape.