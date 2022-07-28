Pjanic
Former Juventus midfielder willing to return to the club

July 28, 2022 - 9:00 am

Miralem Pjanic is offering himself back to Juventus after Paul Pogba’s recent injury.

Juve thought they had restructured their midfield after adding the World Cup winner to it and terminating the contract of Aaron Ramsey.

But Pogba has suffered a knee injury, and he could miss the rest of this year if he undergoes surgery.

This means the Bianconeri will probably have to add a new midfielder to their squad, and Pjanic has emerged as an option.

The Bosnian was one of Max Allegri’s most trusted men before he left the club for Barcelona in 2020 in a swap deal for Arthur Melo.

That transaction has been a bad one because both players are struggling at their present clubs.

Calciomercato says Pjanic, who spent the last season on loan at Besiktas, is not in the plans of Xavi Hernandez at Barca, and he is willing to return to Juve.

However, the Bianconeri have not contacted their Spanish counterparts to add him to their squad yet.

Juve FC Says

Pjanic did well on our books, and Allegri worked a system that allowed the Bosnian to thrive when he was with us.

However, his last two seasons have been poor, and it makes little sense to bring him back to the club.

It is probably much better to sign another midfielder or promote one of our impressive youngsters.

