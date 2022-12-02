Miralem Pjanic is one of the few players who have worked with Andrea Agnelli that has spoken after the club administrator resigned as the president of Juventus.

Agnelli presided over arguably the most successful period in Juventus’ history as the club won at least 20 major trophies with him at the helm.

He left following widespread allegations of financial mismanagement and account falsifications, but Juve fans will always see him as a man who helped their club to become one of the best in the world.

Pjanic continues to back him and insists everything he did was to ensure the club is in top shape and remains relevant.

The Bosnian midfielder said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“I respect him very much, which is why my resignation took effect. During our first match, he told me that we had to aim to win everything. It is no coincidence that he is the most titled president in the history of Juventus. I guess his choice was for the good of the club.”

Juve FC Says

Agnelli was passionate about Juventus and wanted it to succeed at all costs, which is why he went to many lengths to do some of the things he did.

None of these accusations was of personal gain to him. Instead, it is all about him helping Juve become better and stay relevant.

Hopefully, the next president will also work hard enough to ensure we remain an elite club and stay at the top of the Italian game.

