Former Juventus player explains why Arthur has flopped

Former Juventus and Brazil international, Hernanes has discussed the struggles of Arthur Melo and attempted to explain why he is doing badly at Juventus.

The midfielder moved to the Allianz Stadium in a swap deal that took Miralem Pjanic away from Juve in 2020.

Two seasons after he arrived, he still cannot show why Juve allowed one of their finest players to leave to add him to their squad.

The former Gremio man struggles with his fitness, but even when he is fit, he doesn’t seem to suit Juve’s style of play.

Hernanes believes he is not surrounded by the type of players that will help him do well.

He explains, as quoted by Tuttojuve: “Arthur needs to have an already built team next to him, because he plays football very well.

“He is very good at dictating playing times, for this reason he has a well-defined style, but he is exalted when he is with players who are able to jump the man and break through the opponent’s action.

“Perhaps this team lacks a player capable of sharing these types of tasks with him. It is a shame not to have seen him at 100%.”

Juve FC Says

It is clear that Arthur cannot deliver under Max Allegri, and the best thing to do is to offload him.

But even that is hard for Juve to achieve, and we face being stuck with him for another season.

Hopefully, we will eventually find a solution and offload him.