Former Juventus goalkeeper Rubinho is one of the observers watching Thiago Motta’s tenure as the club’s new manager.

Motta has recently been appointed as the Bianconeri’s manager, marking his first stint in charge. He impressed during his time at Bologna, which ultimately earned him the Juventus job. However, coaching Juventus presents a significantly larger challenge compared to his previous roles.

The demands and expectations at the Allianz Stadium are immense, far greater than what he has experienced before. Juventus is committed to supporting Motta with the necessary resources and tools to succeed.

Rubinho has discussed the decision to appoint Motta as the latest Juventus manager, acknowledging that it appears to be the right move at this moment.

He then explains why the club has done well to make him their manager. He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“I think so, also because Thiago worked his way up and did great things in the places he was in. He led Bologna to the Champions League after several decades, he changed the nature of the team and gave it a European dimension.”

Juve FC Says

Motta has never managed a top club like Juventus, and what worked for him in Bologna may not work at the Allianz Stadium.

We expect him to be flexible enough to make changes when he needs to and ensure his first season is a success.