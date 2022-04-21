Former Juventus player pinpoints problem spot for Juve

Former Juventus player, Alessandro Orlando, has named the club’s midfield as its problem spot after another inconsistent campaign.

The Bianconeri have just reached the final of the Coppa Italia, where Inter Milan awaits them.

However, they bowed out of European competition against the unfancied Villarreal and have lost the Super Cup to Inter in this campaign.

They could end this season in the top four, but that is because they have blown their chances of winning the league title.

Scoring goals have been an issue for them and that inspired their decision to sign Dusan Vlahovic in the January transfer window.

However, Orlando believes a bad midfield has caused them to underachieve in this campaign.

He is quoted by Tuttomercatoweb saying: “We know how much the midfield counts and betting everything, or at least a lot, on Locatelli was out of place, even if it was really others who disappointed. In between there are the main problems of Juventus. In general, however, I think everything needs to be rejuvenated a bit.”

Juve FC Says

Our midfield has been bad, and that needs to be addressed in the summer if we want to make progress.

Manuel Locatelli has not performed as well as we expected, but this is his first season at the club, and we can excuse that.

In the next campaign, he needs to be in top shape alongside the likes of Denis Zakaria and Arthur Melo.