Former Juventus player returns as youth team collaborator

September 4, 2021 - 3:00 pm

For those who kept close attention to Juve’s youth ranks back in the day, they remain somewhat fond of Paolo De Ceglie. The left back rose to the scene in the early post-Calciopoli seasons as a product of the club’s youth sector.

Following a promising loan stint at Siena in 2007/08, the fans were excited to see him return to Turin, alongside his primavera teammates, Claudio Marchisio and Sebastian Giovinco.

Whilst Marchisio eventually retired as a Juventus legend, and Giovinco earned fame around the world by scoring goals while playing in different continents, De Ceglie never quite fulfilled his early potential, although he still managed to make more than 100 appearances for the Old Lady.

However, the Italian’s experience within the club renders him a valuable asset, and thus, he received a recall from the management. The 34-year-old joins the primavera sector as a collaborator for the youth teams.

“Returning to Juventus is an incredible emotion made up of indelible memories that have represented my life and my career as a football player,” said De Ceglie in a message that he posted on his personal Instagram account via JuveNews.

“Today we start again with a new adventure in a new guise but with the same Juventus colors and the same passion. Fino Alla Fine!”

    Reply Chedly Ouni September 4, 2021 at 4:33 pm

    THE goat

