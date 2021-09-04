Former Juventus player returns as youth team collaborator

For those who kept close attention to Juve’s youth ranks back in the day, they remain somewhat fond of Paolo De Ceglie. The left back rose to the scene in the early post-Calciopoli seasons as a product of the club’s youth sector.

Following a promising loan stint at Siena in 2007/08, the fans were excited to see him return to Turin, alongside his primavera teammates, Claudio Marchisio and Sebastian Giovinco.

Whilst Marchisio eventually retired as a Juventus legend, and Giovinco earned fame around the world by scoring goals while playing in different continents, De Ceglie never quite fulfilled his early potential, although he still managed to make more than 100 appearances for the Old Lady.

However, the Italian’s experience within the club renders him a valuable asset, and thus, he received a recall from the management. The 34-year-old joins the primavera sector as a collaborator for the youth teams.