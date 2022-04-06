Former Juventus player says Allegri needs to explain why Juventus cannot play consistently

Juventus has just been beaten 1-0 by Inter Milan in Serie A, a result that ended their hopes of challenging for the league title this season.

It was also yet another home loss for Max Allegri’s men, but we cannot say they played badly.

The Nerazzurri may have earned all the points, but Juve played the best game and their performance was one of their finest in a while.

If they had attacked every game in this campaign in the same manner, they would be in a much better place on the league table now and probably challenge for the league.

Former Bianconeri player, Pasquale Bruno, was also impressed with their showing in the game and he said Max Allegri needs to tell us why they don’t play that way in every match.

He tells Il Bianconero: ‘I would like to ask Allegri why he is unable to make Juve always play like this. Too easy to blame the referee.’

Juve FC Says

Juve did very well in the match against Inter despite the defeat, and fans were proud of how their team played.

Even Adrien Rabiot was in top form and that is what we need from them in every game.

If we play that way all season, there is almost no reason we cannot win the league title and other competitions.