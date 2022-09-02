Former Juventus player says they must be prepared to win the Champions League

Former Juventus midfielder Momo Sissoko insists the Bianconeri must intend to win the Champions League as one of the top clubs in the world.

Juve has struggled in European football in the last three seasons. They have been eliminated at the round of 16 stages in the UCL in each of those campaigns.

They even ended last season without winning a single trophy and they would be keen to avoid a repeat of that this term.

They could win just the Coppa Italia and it would be considered a success.

However, Sissoko wants them to attempt a crack at European glory and he insists that is something they should desire.

He tells Il Bianconero:

‘Every year Juve must fight for the Champions League. They have a competitive group and they have to think they can beat anyone. Juve just has to win.’

Juve FC Says

Sissoko is spot-on. We are one of the biggest clubs in the world and we also have one of the best squads around.

If all our players play at their best in Europe, we could challenge for the UCL trophy.

If we have the mindset that we can win the trophy, then achieving that goal would be very easy.