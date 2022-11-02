Former Juventus president accuses Inter of hiding folders in Calciopoli trial

Whenever the Derby d’Italia approaches, you can always expect the past controversies to resurface during the leadup towards the big occasion.

As we all know, the Calciopoli scandal remains the darkest episode involving Juventus and Inter.

In 2006, Bianconeri were relegated to Serie B and stripped of two league titles, with one awarded to the Nerazzurri, due to alleged match fixing, with former sporting director Luciano Moggi being at the very heart of the accusations.

Recently, former Inter owner Massimo Moratti reignited the debate with some remarks that didn’t sit with the Old Lady’s faithful.

Therefore, former Juventus president Giovanni Cobboli Gigli returned the favor by making some serious accusations towards the club’s arch rivals.

The Italian lawyer remains baffled by the emergence of evidence against Inter five years after the initial trial, which meant that the Nerazzurri were protected by the statute of limitations (a law which prohibits trial after the passage of a certain time limit).

“I wonder why in 2006 Inter did not appear in the Calciopoli trial, while four or five years later the folder of the Nerazzurri appeared, for which the prosecutor Palazzi spoke of a serious sporting offense,” said Cobolli Gigli in an interview with Telenord via JuventusNews24.

“If Inter had been in the sporting trial with Juventus, and had been accused, as it happened only years later, of ‘serious sporting offense’, it would have been a whole different story.

“Someone hid the folder, someone powerful enough to hide such a thing.

“But I did not understand, however, why after 5 years they made it reappear. Perhaps to give Juventus a further moral slap, and if to tell us that they can hid something and make it appear whenever they want.”