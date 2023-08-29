Former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli has seen his suspension reduced in the Salary Maneuver trial.

Juventus, as a club, was eager to close this ugly chapter before the start of the new season, opting for a plea bargain.

This earned the club a fine, but the damage had already been done by the Capital Gains trial which deducted 10 points from the club’s tally last season. So instead of finishing third, the Bianconeri fell to seventh.

On the contrary, Agnelli chose trial, refusing to negotiate with the prosecutors. The former club patron was initially handed a 16-month ban in the original trial.

But according to Il Corriere dello Sport, the federal court of appeal reduced the suspension from 16 to 10 months.

Nevertheless, the court had already slapped Agnelli with a two-year ban in the Capital Gains trial. Therefore, the former Juventus president’s suspension accumulates to two years and 10 months.

The Prisma trial is based on alleged salary maneuvers conducted by the club during the Covid-19 era.

The management announced that the players had agreed to give up the wages of four months during the 2019/20 and 2020/21 campaigns.

However, the investigators found evidence suggesting that the players had signed secret agreements with the club that remained hidden from the official balance sheet, allowing them to collect a portion of the wages that they had supposedly waived.