Former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli hardly was in no mood to compliment Inter for their Scudetto triumph, but instead took the occasion to aim a dig towards the newly-crowned Italian champions.

The Nerazzurri won their 20th league title and subsequently unlocked their second star by beating their crosstown rivals Milan 2-1 on Monday.

Afterwards, Agnelli posted a subtle message on his X account, only featuring Roman numbers along with “Fino Alla Fine”.

Upon ‘deciphering’ the message, it reads 16th May, 1982. This is the date when Juventus earned their own second star.

The Bianconeri currently boast 38 Serie A titles on the pitch, albeit 36 are officially recognized.