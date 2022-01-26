Former Juventus president credits Elkann for Vlahovic coup

Following the Calciopoli scandal, Giovanni Cobolli Gigli became the Juventus president out the blue. The Italian formed a new trio alongside general director Jean-Claude Blanc and sporting director Alessio Secco.

While the new hierarchy succeeded in earning a swift return to Serie A, the Bianconeri were still lagging behind their rivals. Cobolli Gigli eventually left his post, making room for a new direction led by Andrea Agnelli.

Nevertheless, the former president remains a close follower to the club, and still has some intel from the inside.

The 77-year-old congratulates the club for the imminent signing of Dusan Vlahovic which he considers to be a smart move – unlike the Cristiano Ronaldo transfer back in 2018.

He also gives the credit for majority owner John Elkann, believing him to be the mind behind the operation.

“Yes, very interesting news. If it were true, I would give the club a big applause. It would be an investment of great necessity. Contrary to the Ronaldo affair, which I have always criticized,” said the former Juventus president in an interview with 1 Football Club via JuveNews.

“Vlahovic would be a very smart operation . I have the feeling that behind this coup is the mind of the true owner of Juventus : John Elkann.

“Juventus would close an operation that should have been done in the summer. The management has carried out a capital increase that allows the club to find liquidity. It would reduce the risk of staying out of the Champions League and, consequently, losing an important income for next season.”

Cobolli Gigli also heaped praise on Max Allegri and Daniele Rugani.

“I truly admire Allegri. He is trying to restore order to Juventus’ game . He has achieved a series of positive results, but we must be patient. Juventus is growing.

“I want to congratulate Rugani for the match with Milan, he is proving to be a player worthy of Juventus.”