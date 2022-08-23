Former Juventus president discusses their chances of winning the Scudetto

Former Juventus president Giovanni Cobolli Gigli believes they will need Angel di Maria and Paul Pogba on the pitch if they want to win the league this season.

The Bianconeri added both players to their squad after an underwhelming 2021/2022 season.

They arrive as two of European football’s biggest stars and we expect them to take the club to a new level.

However, Pogba has been injured since preseason, while Angel di Maria missed their match against Sampdoria yesterday after starring in the season opener against Sassuolo.

In the game against La Samp, most of the Bianconeri players on the pitch were the same stars that struggled last season and they ended the game with a goalless draw.

This shows without their new teammates, Juve will struggle and Gigli believes Di Maria and Pogba hold the key to their success this season.

He said, as quoted by Corriere Dello Sport:

“Which year for Juventus? Allegri is finding the right squad, net of injuries. Juve, unlike Napoli, has focused on slightly older players and a real modernization of the squad is not possible. It was. Juve must put Di Maria and Pogba back on their feet if they want to aim for the top. At the moment, however, some question marks remain. “

Juve FC Says

We have signed both players for a reason and it is clear as day that they are important buys.

Our options from last season haven’t improved, and that is very sad to see.

However, if we can get the new players back on the team soon, we will win more matches.