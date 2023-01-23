Former Juventus president discusses what further punishment they could face

Former Juventus president Giovanni Cobolli Gigli has commented on the club’s recent off-field struggles and punishments.

Juve has been under investigation on at least two fronts as the Bianconeri work hard to ensure they end this season well.

Max Allegri’s men had worked their way from a tricky start to the second spot on the league table, but the club has just been deducted 15 points, which means they are far away from the top-four places.

More sanctions could even be handed to Juve and some fans fear it could be as bad as when the side was relegated in 2006.

Cobolli Gigli said via Football Italia:

“History repeats itself, in the sense that Juve could be subject to penalties as with Calciopoli, but here the arguments are completely different.

“Calciopoli investigated the unhealthy relationships between teams and referees. Here instead it is a discourse that concerns capital gains.

“We are waiting for the FIGC Court of Appeal to publish its appeal to understand the reasons why only Juve were deducted 15 penalty points and the other teams were not.”

