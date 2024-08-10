Juventus has one of the most productive youth teams in Serie A and continues to develop top talents there.

The Bianconeri were the first club to create a B team, which has helped them nurture young players and prepare them for the senior squad.

Fabio Miretti and Kenan Yildiz have been promoted to the first team and are expected to be important members of the group under Thiago Motta.

However, Juventus has also sold several young players to raise funds, as they are not part of the manager’s plans.

One notable departure this summer is Matias Soule, who left the Bianconeri to join AS Roma.

Juve had wanted to sell him to generate cash since last season and had accepted an offer from Saudi Arabia in January.

However, Soule remained with the club until he recently moved to AS Roma. Former Juventus president Giovanni Cobolli Gigli feels some regret for Soule but believes that Juventus is making the right decisions with their young talents.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“They have created value like this. However, not everyone can be put in the first team. I feel sorry for Soulé, who has potential that has not yet been expressed, but I am happy that Yildiz has stayed.

“I have always seen the Juve youth system as an element that must feed the club, and also create value that allows for the purchase of more mature players and to reach important technical levels”.

Juve FC Says

Soule could have been an important player for us, but selling him is also a good decision, as he could have struggled to get game time.