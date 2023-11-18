Former Juventus president Giovanni Cobolli Gigli has predicted a tough and exciting game when the Bianconeri face Inter Milan in Serie A after the international break.

The game will be between two of Italy’s biggest clubs, a top-of-the-table clash.

Juve will want to win and get a good headstart on their rivals, but Inter can also secure victory as the top club in the land.

It is a match that will test both squads and Gigli expects a huge challenge for either club.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I expect a tough match. I don’t know if it’s meant as a good game, but tough in the sense of the desire to win on the part of both teams. For me this is the challenge of challenges.”

Juve FC Says

Defeating Inter is our primary goal and we must ensure we achieve it in the game.

This does not mean winning will be easy, and we are still not the favourites to emerge as victors in the game.

But we have the players that can secure victory, and if we play our game plan to perfection, we will stand a very good chance of achieving victory.