Max Allegri has been losing supporters with every feeble display, but Juventus vice-president Pavel Nedved had never been a fan of the Italian manager anyway.

In fact, the Czech was one of the catalysts (alongside former sporting director Fabio Paratici) behind the coach’s ousting in 2019.

Nonetheless, club president Andrea Agnelli decided to bring back the Livorno native two years later, handing him a lucrative long-term contract.

Despite the Old Lady’s miserable results and woeful displays, the patron is still backing the under-fire tactician, refusing to wield the axe.

Yet, this hasn’t apparently stopped Nedved from plotting against Allegri, despite the soft words spoken in public.

Former Juventus president Giovanni Cobolli Gigli claims that the Czech legend tried to replace Max with current Primavera manager Paolo Montero.

The Uruguayan served the Bianconeri valiantly during his playing days, dwelling in Turin between 1996 and 2005. He returned to the club last summer to take charge of the U-19 side.

“A few weeks ago, the alternative to Allegri was Nedved’s idea to put Montero at the helm, and try to recharge the team,” said Cobolli Gigli in an interview with TMW via JuventusNews24.

“But the company is fine with this situation, so let’s trust it’s assessment.

“They made a wrong transfer campaign with insecure used cars like Pogba and Di Maria. They were supposed to relaunch the team, but for now they have been a failure.

“[Milan general director] Maldini and [Napoli sporting director] Giuntoli find useful, talented players for reasonable prices, while we have never done such a thing. Our misfortunes began when we took Ronaldo for hefty figures.”