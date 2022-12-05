Former Juventus president rues Marotta’s exit and offers advice to Del Piero

Following last Monday’s shocking events which saw the entire board of directors resigning from office, Juventus is now a club in turmoil.

The Bianconeri are facing a stern legal and financial situation with investigators putting the club under great scrutiny.

For his part, former Juventus president Giovanni Cobolli Gigli is trying to identify what exactly went wrong at the club.

The former patron who was at the helm in the post-Calciopoli era feels that the departure of former general director Giuseppe Marotta was the event that instigated the chaotic situation.

As Cobolli Gigli explains, Marotta’s exit gave a free reign for then-sporting director Fabio Paratici, who embarked on a signing spree which left its toll on the club’s finances.

“I’m still angry about Calciopoli. Also because I didn’t forget that a folder about Inter came out after the statute of limitations,” said the former Juventus president in an interview with Qui Studio a Voi Stadio via Calciomercato.

“I think the 700 million paid by the shareholders are all already committed, so I don’t think there will be any investments on the market, unless they sell some important players.

“I think Juve should have acted more prudently than Paratici did, following the examples of Napoli or Milan.”

“I have been against Ronaldo’s purchase from the start. It also caused Marotta to leave Juventus. He had contributed in the revival of the Bianconeri.

“I believe that Marotta’s departure and Paratici’s rise was a mistake. He needed someone above him to stop him [from committing mistakes].”

Cobolli Gigli also believes that club icon Alessandro Del Piero must to return to Juventus, and offers him an advice.

“I’ve always had an excellent relationship with Alessandro. I appreciated him as a footballer and as a man.

“If he was invited to fill an important position, I would consider it the right choice, but I advise him to have clear agreements from the start.”