Former Juventus president Giovanni Cobolli Gigli aimed a dig at his successor Andrea Agnelli who lost the plot in the final years of his reign.

The 79-year-old Italian lawyer was appointed as club president in the aftermath of the Calciopoli in 2006, leading an administration that included CEO Jean-Claud Blanc and sporting director Alessio Secco.

Cobolli Gigli eventually left his post, and shortly afterwards, Angelli took over, kickstarting a historic revival alongside general director Beppe Marotta.

The Bianconeri won nine Scudetto titles in a row between 2012 and 2020.

But sadly for Agnelli, his successful reign ended on a miserable note, with the club falling from grace and embroiled in endless legal problems.

For his part, Cobolli Gigli criticizes Agnelli for pushing Marotta out of the door, and opting to start a new path marked by the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018.

“Agnelli have Delusions of Grandeur and Juve found themselves with indebted by 900 million accumulated over the years,” said the former Juventus president in his interview with Radio Bianconera via JuventusNews24.

“I believe that Andrea Agnelli was misadvised in moments preceding the Super League, when he decided to take Ronaldo and ditch Marotta.

“CR7 is an exceptional player, but he failed to bring what was expected. On the contrary, he dismembered the team a little because he was a great performer separated from the other players.

“Since Marotta’s exit, Andrea Agnelli has had collaborators not capable of carrying out the great responsibility required at Juventus.

“At that point, a tense situation ensued which led to a screw-up and caused significant debts.”