Juventus has chosen to maintain its faith in Max Allegri as their manager, a decision that has received support from their former president, Giovanni Cobolli Gigli.

Allegri has not secured any trophies since returning to the club, and he is now in his third season as the team’s manager. Despite repeated calls for his dismissal, he has been given the opportunity to continue in his role, partly due to his adept handling of the team’s challenges last season.

While Juventus continues to have confidence in Allegri, they are aware of the need for him to win a trophy in the near future to secure his job. Although some fans have called for his dismissal, the club has provided him with a vote of confidence for the current season.

Speaking in support of Allegri’s continuous stay, Cobolli Gigli said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“For me, it’s a good decision. Part of the fans are critical, but I think it’s right to have him reconfirmed. I don’t forget that Allegri brought important results to Juventus in his career. then you think about changing an important bench after eight matchdays seems incredible to me. However, I appreciate Elkann’s statements and the decisions taken by him and the Board of Directors.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri’s second spell has not been successful, but he remains one of the best managers in the world.

If we sack him now, a new manager will take a lot of time before he brings success back to the club again.