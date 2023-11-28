In recent months, the term “Corto Muso” has become synonymous with Juventus coach Max Allegri.

The 56-year-old is an avid horse-racing fan, and this term is often used to describe a razor-tight race.

With the Bianconeri winning the vast majority of their matches by a single goal, the analogy becomes evident enough.

Nevertheless, former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi goes against the flow, claiming his old manager isn’t a fan of the whole “Corto Muso” approach.

The winger argues that Allegri is a rather pragmatic coach who adapts to his team’s characteristics.

The 29-year-old, who returned to Continassa for a catch-up with his old teammates, backs up his claim by reminding us of the coach’s more attacking approach in the 2016/17 campaign.

“I went this morning to salute everyone at Juventus. I think Max is doing a great job, the results speak for him and I had no doubt about his abilities,” said the Toronto FC star as reported by Il Corriere dello Sport.

“He’s been through a lot, but he knows how to do the job. I don’t think he likes the “Corto Muso”.

“Juve went to the Champions League final with the 4-2-3-1 formation, which is an offensive module.

“Allegri is actually very good at adapting to the characteristics of the players he has at his disposal.”

Bernardeschi spent five years at Juventus before signing for Toronto in the summer of 2022 following the expiry of his contract.

The winger insists his visit to Turin only included amicable reunions while no market plans were discussed.